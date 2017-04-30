Crime
April 30, 2017 12:19 pm
Updated: April 30, 2017 12:28 pm

Police investigating brawl which left 2 injured

By Video Journalist  Global News

Police say a container of Crystallized Organic Peroxide was dropped off at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection point.

Global News/File
A A

Moose Jaw Police are investigating a serious altercation which occurred early Sunday morning.

Police say two groups of mixed youth and young adults got into an brawl at around 2:30 a.m. at the 200 block of 5th Ave NW in Moose Jaw.  During the altercation, one person was stabbed and another person was beaten until they were unconscious.

Police are not sure what caused the brawl.

Both injured people were taken F.H. Wigmore hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with any information to to call them.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beating
Hospital
Investigation
moose jaw crime
Moose Jaw Police
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News