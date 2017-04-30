Police investigating brawl which left 2 injured

Moose Jaw Police are investigating a serious altercation which occurred early Sunday morning.

Police say two groups of mixed youth and young adults got into an brawl at around 2:30 a.m. at the 200 block of 5th Ave NW in Moose Jaw. During the altercation, one person was stabbed and another person was beaten until they were unconscious.

Police are not sure what caused the brawl.

Both injured people were taken F.H. Wigmore hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with any information to to call them.