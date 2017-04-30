Hundreds gather at Winnipeg vigil to remember teen killed on Sagkeeng First Nation

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of people including friends, family and community members met at Thunderbird House in Winnipeg on Saturday evening to remember 19-year-old Serena McKay.

McKay was killed on Sagkeeng First Nation last weekend. Two girls, 16 and 17 years old, were arrested and face charges of second-degree murder in connection with the death. They both went to the same high school as McKay.

“I just came here to honour her spirit and her family,” Ocean Bruyere said at the vigil. Bruyere lives in Winnipeg but grew up on Sagkeeng First Nation.

“The fact that it happened right in my community really hurts.”

The vigil started at Thunderbird House before the group was led by drummers to Oodena Circle at The Forks. Prayers, songs and speeches were shared to honour McKay.

“The main focus would be just for the family to get some healing and to know that we’re all here,” said Gina Settee, the event organizer.

“We’re all here to come together as a big family I suppose, and just love one another and show one another that we can be a community.”

Saturday’s vigil comes after a similar event was held on Sagkeeng First Nation on Thursday.

“I hope that some way our community can come together like this all the time to stop violence, especially in our First Nation communities,” Bruyere said.