Man injured after falling 2 storeys inside old Maple Leaf Gardens

A man is in critical condition after falling two storeys at Ryerson University’s athletic centre, which was formerly known as Maple Leaf Gardens.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. at the Mattamy Centre located on Carlton Street at Church Street.

Witnesses say that the victim, who is in 20s, was on an escalator when he fell approximately 200 metres.

Paramedics took the man to hospital where he is now in life-threatening condition.

The investigation into what caused the incident is ongoing.