April 29, 2017 10:20 pm

PHOTOS: Grouse Mountain grizzly bears emerge from hibernation

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Grouse Mountain
Grouse Mountain’s two rescued grizzly bears, Grinder and Coola, finally awoke from their winter hibernation this week.

The bears emerged Friday morning from their hut on top of the mountain. It was their second-longest hibernation since relocating to the mountain 16 years ago.

Grouse says the bears were orphaned as cubs in two separate incidents and brought to the mountain as their last viable option.

During summer months, visitors to Grouse can sometimes spot Grinder and Coola wandering around their enclosed environment. Due to their age, mountain authorities say they will be “strategically expanding” the enclosure over the next little while to mirror how grizzlies expand their territory in the wild.

Check out photos of Grinder and Coola’s first moments out of hibernation:

