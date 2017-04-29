Calgarians flock to Stampede grounds for Calgary Expo

The Stampede grounds were packed with people Saturday for the third – and busiest day – of the Calgary Expo.

Organizers are expecting to see around 80,000 people flock to the grounds over the four-day event.

Lindsay Thomas (a.k.a Emily Expo) told News Talk 770 the expo saw around 90,000 people in 2016 and said while they expect similar numbers, attendance has been down slightly because of the lagging economy.

“The trend that we have been seeing for the past year or so has been a certain decline in tickets and what not,” she said. “But we’re still really happy with the turnout we’ve seen so far.”

Organizers were able to attract some big stars to Calgary for this year’s event, including John Cusack, Jeremy Renner and Stan Lee, who had previously said the Fan Expo Canada in September 2016 would be his last.

Calgary’s own Todd McFarlane, the creator of the popular comic book character Spawn, also made an appearance.

He told reporters that his company Image Comics has seen business boom over the last few years.

“We’ve got the big home run Walking Dead, which we published 10 years before it ever came out… we’re the alternative,” he said.

Calgary Expo wraps up Sunday at 5 p.m.