Man arrested after allegedly holding woman hostage at Langley bus loop

A man who police believe was high on drugs was arrested in Langley Saturday after allegedly holding a woman hostage at knife point at a busy bus loop.

Langley RCMP were called to Logan Avenue bus loop just before 1 p.m. after reports of a man acting erratically with a knife in his hand.

When officers arrived, they found a man holding a woman against her will.

Police say attempts to calm the man down were not successful, and when officers saw the man attempt to harm himself with the knife, they deployed a Taser.

After being hit by the Taser, police say the man fell to his knees and released the woman.

The woman, who police believe was known to the man, was unharmed and the suspect, a 45-year-old Langley resident, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Charges have not yet been laid.