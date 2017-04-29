Canucks vying for first overall draft pick at 2017 NHL Draft Lottery

Members of Canucks nation will be either celebrating or crying over Saturday’s NHL Draft Lottery.

The Canucks are hosting a lottery party at the SportsBar at Rogers Arena Saturday afternoon, hoping this is finally the time they can celebrate winning the first overall draft pick.

The team could get a pick anywhere from first to fifth overall, and if they should fall down to fifth, it’s likely they would use it and not trade it away.

“We’ll listen to offers, because you know if something blows us out of the water, but we’re not looking to move the pick,” Jim Benning, general manager of the Canucks, said. “We feel like in the top five we’re going to get a real good building piece to our group moving forward, so it would have to take a lot to move the pick.”

The Canucks were given a 12.1 per cent chance of winning first pick and a 65 per cent chance of falling to fourth or fifth, after finishing with the league’s second worst regular season record.

The Colorado Avalanche, who finished worst in the league this season, has the highest chance of winning first pick. Since 1995, the worst performing team has only won first draft pick about 30 per cent of the time — meaning coming in last doesn’t always pay off.

The league’s highest ranked players heading into the draft include forward Nolan Patrick from the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings, followed by forward Nico Hischier who plays for the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Casey Mittelstadt, a centre for Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota, is ranked third. Gabriel Vilardi, a centre for the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires is at fourth place and Surrey’s Michael Rasmussen, skating for the Tri-City Americans, is ranked fifth.

The Draft Lottery rankings will announced from Toronto shortly after 5 p.m. PST.

The NHL Draft will take place on June 23 and 24 in Chicago.