Fire crews battle blaze Saturday, one person taken to hospital

WINNIPEG — Emergency crews rushed to 178 Snow Street Friday morning after reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived on scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. flames could be seen out of the second storey window, according to fire officials.

The lone resident of the home managed to escape the fire before crews arrived on scene. That person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. A cat was also treated for smoke inhalation.

The damage estimate and cause of the fire are unknown.