Emergency crews
April 29, 2017 6:29 pm

Fire crews battle blaze Saturday, one person taken to hospital

By Online Producer  Global News

Fire crews responded to Snow Street Saturday morning.

Shelden Rogers / Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — Emergency crews rushed to 178 Snow Street Friday morning after reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived on scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. flames could be seen out of the second storey window, according to fire officials.

The lone resident of the home managed to escape the fire before crews arrived on scene. That person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. A cat was also treated for smoke inhalation.

The damage estimate and cause of the fire are unknown.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Emergency crews
fire crews
Manitoba fire
Smoke Inhalation
Snow Street
Winnipeg fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News