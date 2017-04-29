Wreck beach
April 29, 2017 3:35 pm
Updated: April 29, 2017 3:37 pm

Man in hospital after falling 30 metres off cliff near Wreck Beach

By Online News Producer  Global News

A man has been rescued from Wreck Beach after plunging 30 metres off a cliff overnight.

A A

A man has been rescued from Wreck Beach after plunging 30 metres off a cliff overnight.

The man was walking with friends when he stepped on unstable ground and fell. After a 20-minute search in the dark, Vancouver fire crews found him semi-conscious on a ledge.

They brought him down to the beach where Coast Guard crews loaded him onto a hovercraft and brought him to a waiting ambulance at Spanish Banks.

“It’s not really a very stable place to walk around at nighttime. The footing is bad and a there are a lot of places to drop off,” Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Asst. Chief John Dennis said.

“[The rescue] was quite difficult initially because his friends had disappeared a little bit. It took us a little while but we did eventually find him.”

The man suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover.
Report an error
Coast Guard
Spanish Banks
Wreck beach
Wreck Beach fall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News