Man in hospital after falling 30 metres off cliff near Wreck Beach

A man has been rescued from Wreck Beach after plunging 30 metres off a cliff overnight.

The man was walking with friends when he stepped on unstable ground and fell. After a 20-minute search in the dark, Vancouver fire crews found him semi-conscious on a ledge.

They brought him down to the beach where Coast Guard crews loaded him onto a hovercraft and brought him to a waiting ambulance at Spanish Banks.

“It’s not really a very stable place to walk around at nighttime. The footing is bad and a there are a lot of places to drop off,” Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Asst. Chief John Dennis said.

“[The rescue] was quite difficult initially because his friends had disappeared a little bit. It took us a little while but we did eventually find him.”

The man suffered serious injuries, but is expected to recover.