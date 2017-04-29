Recipe: Halibut with artichoke potato salad
Chef Wayne Sych of Joe Fortes Seafood & Chophouse makes halibut with artichoke potato salad
Ingredients
4 x 180g Halibut fillets
20ml Vegetable oil for searing halibut
2 Anchovy fillets
100ml Mayonnaise
100ml Sour cream
1 Small clove garlic, minced
75ml Chopped parsley
30ml Chopped tarragon
30ml Fresh lemon juice
45ml Fresh chives, chopped
8 Small new potatoes, steamed and quartered
2 Artichokes
3 Green onions, sliced
3-4 Radishes, thinly sliced
3 Stalks celery, diced
Salt and pepper
Method
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil to blanch artichokes.
To clean the artichokes remove the outer 4-5 leaves to expose the heart of the artichoke. Cut off about 1 inch off the top of the artichoke. Peel the stem and cut the artichoke in half. Rub all the exposed area of the artichoke with fresh lemon to prevent from going brown. With a spoon remove the center fibrous part of the artichoke being sure to remove all the hairs. Cut the artichoke into quarters again rubbing with fresh lemon. Plunge artichokes into boiling water and simmer for 3-4 minutes or until soft, remove from water and cool in ice bath. Remove from water, pat dry and cut into smaller bite size pieces.
Place the anchovy, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, parsley, tarragon and fresh lemon juice in a blender, puree until smooth, season with salt and pepper. Place the chopped chives, potatoes, artichokes, peas, celery and green onions in a large mixing bowl. Toss the potato salad mixture with the dressing, adjust seasoning if necessary.
Over medium-high, heat the vegetable oil until it just starts to smoke. Season the halibut with salt and place into the hot pan. Sear on both sides 3-4 minutes until fish is cooked to medium or desired doneness. If pan is too hot turn down heat. Mound the salad onto serving plates, top with the seared halibut, and garnish with thinly sliced radishes.
