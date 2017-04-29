19 dog carcasses found near Quebec City, police investigating

The Sûreté du Québec has launched an investigation after the decomposing carcasses of 19 dogs were discovered on the side of a road near Quebec City.

A citizen made the gruesome discovery earlier this week and alerted police.

The bodies were found along Highway 358 in Cap-Santé, roughly 50 kilometres west of Quebec City.

Police said they don’t know how long the dogs were there before being discovered.

The investigation was launched on Friday.

Police did not release any further details.