Woman crashes vehicle into southwest Calgary gas station

It was a close call for a woman after her vehicle crashed into a building in Calgary’s southwest Saturday morning.

Police said at around 7:30 a.m., the car drove all the way into the Husky gas station along 24 Street in the community of Woodbine.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

Fire officials continue to investigate what caused the crash and assessed the building for structural damage.

It is not known if the gas station was open or if anyone was inside at the time of the incident. ​