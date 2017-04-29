24 Street
April 29, 2017 11:48 am
Updated: April 29, 2017 11:51 am

Woman crashes vehicle into southwest Calgary gas station

By Reporter  Global News
Global News
A A

It was a close call for a woman after her vehicle crashed into a building in Calgary’s southwest Saturday morning.

Police said at around 7:30 a.m., the car drove all the way into the Husky gas station along 24 Street in the community of Woodbine.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

Fire officials continue to investigate what caused the crash and assessed the building for structural damage.

It is not known if the gas station was open or if anyone was inside at the time of the incident. ​

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
24 Street
Calgary fire department
Car Crashes into Building
Car vs. Gas Station
Elderly Woman Crashes car into Husky Gas Station
Husky Gas Station
Woodbine

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News