Daughter to be charged with attempted murder after argument with mother

A 33-year-old woman faces several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a stabbing in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies borough Friday night that sent a 60 year-old-woman to hospital.

The events took place inside an apartment on 64th Avenue, near Perras Boulevard.

Police were called to the residence shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman with stab wounds to her upper body.

“She was conscious and alert during her transport to hospital,” police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told Global News.

The victim is said to be in stable condition and is recovering in hospital.

According to police, an argument between the woman and her daughter broke out and quickly escalated.

“The daughter stabbed the mom with an edge weapon,” Brabant said.

The daughter was arrested on site and taken into police custody.

She faces charges of attempted murder, armed assault, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. She is expected to appear in court Saturday afternoon.