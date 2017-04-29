Police investigating death following assault in southwest London

London police are investigating a death at a parking lot in the city’s southwest end.

Officers responded to a report of an assault taking place outside of the Mac’s Milk at 925 Wonderland Road South around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male without vital signs.

EMS transported the man to London Health Sciences Center but was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers arrested two people nearby.

According to officials, charges have not been laid at this time and the Major Crime Section is investigating.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

An anonymous web-tip can be sent to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.