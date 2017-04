Emergency crews were called to reports of a stabbing near Sunalta CTrain station at around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunalta LRT Station was shut down, while police investigated the scene Saturday.

There is no word yet if police have any suspects or what led to the stabbing.

#CTRiders #BLUELINE Due to a CPS matter, Sunalta station has been closed. Trains are not serving Sunalta at this time. pic.twitter.com/VEJmsJl43M — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) April 29, 2017