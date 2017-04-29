Traffic
Signal upgrades, testing shut down portion of Line 1

Due to signal upgrades and testing, Line 1 of the TTC subway system will be closed this weekend from Downsview to St. George station.

 

Shuttle buses will be available for commuters along the route.

Due to on-street construction, shuttle service will operate between Downsview and Lawrence West stations throughout the duration of the closure.

The TTC is also reminding those customers traveling on Line 2 who wish to go northbound, should transfer at Yonge-Bloor station as there will be no shuttle service at St. George station.

Alternative routes for surface vehicles will be available.

A subway map showing available bus and train routes for April 29-30.

 

 

