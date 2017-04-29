Lethbridge Hurricanes drop game five 5-3 to Pats, face elimination on home ice

The Lethbridge Hurricanes played a solid road game Friday night, but were unable to knock off the tough Regina Pats. Game five of the Eastern Conference Final was back and forth throughout, but the Pats were able to make a couple more plays then the Hurricanes. With the game tied at three in the third period Dawson Leedahl converted an Adam Brooks feed to score the eventual game winner, as the Pats won 5-3. The Hurricanes now trail the Eastern Conference Final series 3-2, and face elimination on home ice Sunday night.

“I thought it was a really good hockey game,” Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio said. “It was two good teams going at it… Overall I thought we played a pretty solid game. You just have to find a way to get that extra goal.”

The game started off well for the Hurricanes, Josh Tarzwell beat Tyler Brown on a wobbly backhand shot to give the ‘Canes a 1-0 lead. It was a great moment for Tarzwell, scoring on his very first shift of the series. Unfortunately, he was forced to leave the game with an upper body injury.

Regina would tie the game at one before the end of the period, and the two teams exchanged goals early in the second to make it a 2-2 game. The Pats went out front midway through the second frame when Adam Brooks found a streaking Filip Ahl, to make it 3-2 Regina. Shortly after that the Hurricanes levelled the score, when Egor Babenko took a Dylan Cozens feed and ripped it over the shoulder of Pats goalie Tyler Brown.

The game tightened up in the third period, but Regina was able to get the key goal. Seven minutes into the period, Adam Brooks found Leedahl with one of his four assists in the game as the Pats took a 3-2 lead. The Hurricanes generated some pressure late, but couldn’t solve Brown. Pats Forward Austin Wagner added an empty net goal to give Regina a 5-3 win.

“I thought we played a better game all around,” Hurricane Captain Tyler Wong said. “It was just little mistakes here and there that cost us… It’s just little mental errors that we need to tighten up, but overall I think we played a much more solid game (then in game four) I thought we outplayed them and thought we out-chanced them.”

Tyler Wong received the superstar treatment Friday night, as boos rained down on the Hurricanes Captain nearly every time he touched the puck.

“My twitter blew up with a bunch of Pats fans getting after me. Every time I hear a boo it just fires me up even more,” Wong said. “I just want to score even more obviously. It’s a good playoff atmosphere, the crowd was loud. It’s good to hear the fans get into it, it fired you up even more when you hear that.”

The Hurricanes now have to win back-to-back games to stay alive.

“We play well in our rink, so we’re excited to get there,” Kisio said. “Our place will be rocking again, and we just have to force game seven. We’ve had two already, we might as well have three.”

Game six of the best of seven Eastern Conference Final series is on Sunday at 6: 00 p.m. In Lethbridge.