Another huge 50/50 draw at Oilers watch party for Game 2

By the second period of Game 2 of the Oilers playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks, the 50/50 draw at Rogers Place had nearly reached $43,000. By the end of the period it climbed to $47,000.

The playoff game wasn’t even being played in Edmonton.

Up to 22,000 fans had packed the new arena for a watch party, to cheer on the Oilers as they take on the Ducks in Anaheim.

By the time the draw was made at the end of the second intermission, the winner took home $51,522.

READ MORE: Show me the money! Edmonton Oilers fans embrace 50/50 ‘phenomenon’

The Oilers Community Foundation held its first-ever 50/50 during a watch party for Game 1 on Wednesday night.

That winner took home more than $23,000.

To put that into perspective, the winner of the 50/50 at Wednesday night’s home game in Anaheim won more than $29,000, the team’s highest total of the year.

READ MORE: Couple wins $336K Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot

In three home games and two watch parties, more than $750,000 has been awarded to 50/50 winners in Edmonton.

Tonight's #OrangeCrush Road Game Watch Party 50/50 prize of $51,522.50 has been claimed.

Congrats to our winner ticket 186422C! — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) April 29, 2017