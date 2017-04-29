Western Canada Cup preview: high-caliber hockey hits Penticton

It’s being touted as the best line-up in Western Canada Cup (WCC) history – mind you, the championship has only been around since 2013.

There will no doubt be some high-caliber junior ‘A’ hockey hitting the ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre over the next week.

The best teams in the west have some pretty impressive stories.

The Portage Terriers are three-peat MJHL champions, winning their third-straight Turnbull Cup. They also won the national championship RBC Cup in 2015.

READ MORE: Portage Terriers three-peat as MJHL champions

The Battleford North Stars head into the WCC as the Cinderella story. This is the first time in 17 years the Saskatchewan club has won the SJHL championship and they did it in style – undefeated so far this post season.

READ MORE: Battleford North Stars capture Canalta Cup

The Brooks Bandits continue to be a powerhouse in Alberta, winning their second straight AJHL championship to punch their ticket to the WCC. They’ve only lost one playoff game so far.

The Chilliwack Chiefs won the BCHL’s Mainland Division championship and went on to face the Vees for the Fred Page Cup. They fought for seven games, but the Vees ended up winning the BCHL title 1-0 in overtime.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees win 2017 BCHL Fred Page Cup

The Vees are the first host team to ever win their way into the Western Canada Cup. They head into the tournament BCHL champs, and are the only team in the running who’ve hoisted the WCC before, as they won the title back in 2015.

The tournament starts Saturday in Penticton.