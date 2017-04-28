Puppies with parvovirus came from rural breeding operation outside Calgary: Alberta SPCA

Two puppies that tested positive for canine parvovirus at the Calgary Humane Society came from a rural breeding operation outside Calgary, according to the Alberta SPCA.

The infected puppies were part of a large group of dogs in distress – more than 100 – that were seized earlier this week from a breeder southeast of Calgary.

“We have evidence that the person was selling dogs throughout the province. We believe there’s an increased risk some people may have acquired dogs that would have been carrying the disease,” Roland Lines, with the Alberta SPCA, said.

The Alberta SPCA took them to two locations; one of them being the Calgary Humane Society where they were put into isolation.

The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) has been forced to close its doors until further notice after two cases of parvovirus were identified.

People were being advised to be on the lookout for signs of the parvovirus, such as vomiting, diarrhea and bloody stools.

The highly-contagious disease has also surfaced in Okotoks, according to the Southern Alberta Veterinary Emergency.

“We’re seeing an increase in the number of puppies and dogs that are unvaccinated that have parvovirus in the region,” veterinarian Amber Hutchinson said. “This year has been higher than what we would normally expect to see.”

Hutchinson believes some people can’t afford the best defense against the disease: a routine vaccine.

“I think with the economic downturn we have seen an increased number of people that unfortunately are having some difficulties paying for vaccines,” Hutchinson said.

The Calgary Humane Society plans to re-open on Monday, but animal intakes are suspended until further notice.

The two puppies that tested positive for parvovirus had to be euthanized.

A third dog getting treatment for the disease is expected to survive.

According to the Calgary Humane Society website, canine parvovirus (often called “parvo”) is a virus that can cause severe inflammation of the intestines in canines.