Police safety blitz sees 100 unsafe commercial vehicles taken out of service in Ontario

A two-day commercial vehicle safety blitz in Vaughan saw 33 per cent of the vehicles inspected by police pulled off the road due to safety violations.

Officers with York, Toronto, Peel, Waterloo, South Simcoe, Barrie, Halton and provincial police forces took part in the operation on Wednesday and Thursday. They worked in partnership with Ontario’s ministries of transportation, finance, and environment, along with York Region’s public health and Vaughan’s bylaw departments.

A commercial vehicle is classified as any type of motor vehicle used for transporting goods or paid passengers.

York Regional Police say of the 331 commercial motor vehicles surveyed, 111 were taken out of service due to various mechanical defects and safety violations.

Provincial offence notices were issued to 254 violations, which included insecure loads, improper tires, improper braking systems and documentation offences.

“Drivers and operators of commercial motor vehicles are responsible for ensuring that their vehicles, as well as their loads, are inspected and safe before they hit the road,” York police said in a news release.

Defects that compromise safe operation of a vehicle can result in it being taken off the road and fined.