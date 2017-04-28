WATCH: B.C. tulips are finally blooming and it was worth the wait

It might be the prettiest sight you’ll see today. The tulips are in bloom in British Columbia.

Millions of flowers are now showing their colours despite a slow start because of cold weather.

This footage was taken yesterday morning overhead the tulips fields at the annual Tulips of the Valley Festival, in its new Chilliwack location.

WATCH: Cold weather and a long winter meant a late start to the season. Check out how the fields looked two weeks earlier.

It’s one of several popular tulip festivals in the area.

The Bloom Tulip Festival is held in Abbotsford until May 7th, and the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in Washington State will finish on April 30.

Traffic can be heavy and organizers recommend you plan before you go.