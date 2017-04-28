Toronto man, 31, charged after teen girl allegedly forced into car, sexually assaulted

Toronto police have charged a 31-year-old man accused of forcing a teen girl into a car and sexually assaulting her.

The incident happened in the York Mills Road and Leslie Street area around noon on Wednesday, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl was walking when a man in a dark vehicle approached her, engaged her in conversation, and offered her a ride.

When the girl declined, police say the man got out, physically took control of the girl, and allegedly forced her into the vehicle. It’s further alleged the man sexually assaulted her.

Police say the teen managed to escape and report the incident to authorities.



Story continues below 0428 16:15 Man Wntd In Sxl Asslt Invst, York Mills Rd/leslie St Area…, 31, Fc 2 Chgs https://t.co/J0KVr5KgXb — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 28, 2017

Security camera images of the suspect’s car were released by police on Thursday, who were asking for the public’s assistance identifying the man.

Muhammad Shahid, 31, of Toronto has now been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in connection with the investigation.

He made an appearance at a Toronto court on Friday morning.