John Oakley Show – Friday April 28, 2017

The apple is on Mr. Oakley’s desk because today is all about learning. We try to find out if your kids get too much homework, later we learn a few things about the cities construction bidding process, finally an assignment about what animals you are allowed to keep as pets! Your assignment, simply have a listen. Another A+ show for you.

Parents’ email about excess homework to her kid’s teacher goes viral

Quebec mom and author Bunmi Laditan had enough and decided to take a stand against her 10-year-old daughter’s teachers by penning an email, which she later shared on Facebook in a post that has since gone viral. Maddie Di Muccio – CEO, Society for Quality Education joins the show to talk about how much homework your kids should be getting from school.

OPP probing suspected Toronto city bid rigging

Ontario Provincial Police officers are investigating suspicions that companies rigged bids for City of Toronto paving contracts, Councillor Justin Di Ciano auditor general powers to investigate whether the bidding process on city projects was fair.. He joins the John Oakley show and discusses how much the lack of a proper bidding process has cost taxpayers

City staff reviewing “prohibited animals” list

To protect public safety, animal welfare, minimize nuisance and health risks, the City of Toronto has a list of animals that are prohibited (or see below). This means that Toronto residents are not allowed to keep prohibited animals. As directed by City Council, staff are reviewing prohibited animal regulations. Councillor Joe Mihevc is a proponent of backyard hens and joins the show to make the case.

Topics worthy of discussion

Peter Sherman, Jay Pitter and Elissa Freeman discuss topics you will be talking about at the weekend dinner table