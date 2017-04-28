Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, April 28

Happy Friday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on April 28.



The Ontario Budget

Sean Simpson, Chair of the Ontario Pharmacists Association’s (OPA’s) Board of Directors, joined the show to talk about a significant piece in the budget: free prescription drug coverage for children & youth.



Patrick Brown, Leader of the Ontario PC Party & MPP for Simcoe North, joined us in studio to give us his thoughts on the budget.



100 days of Trump

Tim Mak, Senior Correspondent at the Daily Beast (Washington, DC), discussed Donald Trump’s first 100 days of presidency.

Friday Top-Three Panel

Three top women talk about three top stories of the week.



1. Trump and NAFTA: Did we dodge a bullet thanks to Trudeau?

2. Ontario budget: Will it turn this into a pharmacare election? Will it pave way for pharmacare in other provinces?

3. Crane girl: Why are we transfixed by crazy stunts? Why do people do this? Should we stop feeding the instagram beast? (and send her a bill for her rescue?)

Panelists:

Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association

CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association Anne Lagace Dowson, Journalist and Pundit

Journalist and Pundit Sophie Nadeau, Media Expert and leader of Edelman’s Earned Media Team

Pope Francis’ visit to Egypt

Carl Hétu, National Director of CNEWA Canada, gave an analysis of the significance of the Pope’s visit to Egypt & its potential to be the roadmap to long-lasting peace in the Middle East.

