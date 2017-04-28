worker injured
April 28, 2017 3:22 pm
Updated: April 28, 2017 3:25 pm

Man taken to Penticton hospital following apparent serious workplace accident

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Emergency crews respond to worker injured report at Skaha Ford in Penticton

Lauren Pullen/Global News
There appears to have been a serious workplace injury Friday at a Penticton automobile dealer.

Emergency first responders were called to Skaha Ford at about 11:40 a.m. for a report of a man pinned between two vehicles in a garage area.

It’s believed he suffered cardiac arrest and was freed by dealership employees who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

An ambulance left with its emergency lights flashing.

