Man taken to Penticton hospital following apparent serious workplace accident
A A
There appears to have been a serious workplace injury Friday at a Penticton automobile dealer.
Emergency first responders were called to Skaha Ford at about 11:40 a.m. for a report of a man pinned between two vehicles in a garage area.
It’s believed he suffered cardiac arrest and was freed by dealership employees who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
An ambulance left with its emergency lights flashing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.