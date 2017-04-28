Kamloops still under state of emergency due to potential landslide; 9 homes evacuated

The City of Kamloops is still under a state of emergency due to the threat of a potential landslide along an area north of the city.

Nine homes in the area have been evacuated as a precaution; which is affecting 22 people.

Some dirt and debris has already come down along Highway 5 north but it’s the hillside in the Palmer-Forsyth area that’s causing concern.

Geotechnical experts have been brought in to watch the slope and equipment will be brought in over the weekend to provide readings from 10 locations on the hillside.

The city says monitoring will continue for several weeks to determine the slope’s stability.

The city says it started showing signs of instability weeks ago but there’s only been movement on the slope over the last week.

Residents that have been impacted by the order are getting support through Emergency Support Services. There is no indication as to when the evacuated residents will be able to return home.

Highway 5 remains open in both directions.