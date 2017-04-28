Hundreds of volunteers are set to make Hamilton clean and green

A massive spring cleanup will be happening this weekend in Hamilton.

This is the sixth year for the Escarpment Project, during which hundreds of volunteers fan out across the city, and into Grimsby, to collect litter.

The city donates garbage bags, gloves and other cleanup supplies, an offer that it extends to all clean and green initiatives.

Volunteers will gather at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 30 at several locations along the Bruce Trail and at many of the city’s waterfalls.

During last year’s cleanup, almost 1,000 volunteers helped remove approximately 800 bags of litter plus furniture, car parts, bikes, shopping carts, computers, TVs and other items.

Organizer Greg Lenko says the number of volunteers registered this weekend “has already surpassed the number from last year.”