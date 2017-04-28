Saskatchewan expecting major increase in oil and gas production

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) is predicting a major increase in oil and gas activity in Saskatchewan.

The PSAC forecast includes a significant increase in the number of wells drilled in the province to a new total of 2,600 wells, which is up from 1,940 wells in the original forecast.





“This announcement is a clear sign of renewed operations in Saskatchewan, in part because of our province’s stable and competitive operating environment,” Energy and Resources Minister Dustin Duncan said.

“After an extended period of cost management and reductions, this industry is showing us once again the kind of resiliency and efficiency that makes it one of our most dynamic economic sectors and a major contributor to Saskatchewan’s economic growth.”

The number of wells already drilled in Saskatchewan for the first three months of 2017 is 856, compared to 399 wells drilled during the same period in 2016.