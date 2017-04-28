Info-Crime Montreal turns 30

At a press conference held at Montreal police headquarters, Police Chief Philippe Pichet was presented with a certificate recognizing 30 years of collaboration between the SPVM and Info-Crime.

The organization was founded in 1987 by Alex Harper and the police chief at the time, the late Roland Bourget.

Info-Crime, known as CrimeStoppers elsewhere in North America, has proven itself as an effective tool for the transmission of information to help solve crimes.

“It’s very important to us to provide another tool for citizens to give confidential information,” Pichet said.

Starting as just a simple telephone hotline, the service has expanded online throughout the years and evolved to include online forms and even SMS-based tip submissions.

The SPVM credits Info-Crime — and the citizens who provide crucial information — for helping solve thousands of cases.

One of the most notable of these was the arrest of Raynald Létourneau in the summer of 2015. He was on the list of Quebec’s 10 most wanted criminals and the target of a Canada-wide search.

His arrest was the result of information received by Info-Crime Montreal.

Info-Crime has also provided thousands of dollars in rewards to citizens who provided information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Throughout the year, the organization will increase its activities and hold Info-Crime Montréal Week. There will also be a special 30th-anniversary banquet Oct. 26.

To reach Info-Crime dial 514 393-1133 or visit their website at www.infocrimemontreal.ca