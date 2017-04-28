Trail access shut down at popular hiking park in Kelowna

A popular hiking destination in Kelowna is temporarily off-limits to the public for safety reasons.
High water levels in Bellevue Creek have forced the closure of the lower trail access to the waterfalls at Canyon Falls Park in east Kelowna.
The city says park users can still view the falls from the upper bench.
Meanwhile, upgrades are ongoing to trails in the park to improve access to the area.
