Hamilton police officers acquitted in fake ticket case

Four Hamilton police officers who had been accused of writing fake tickets have been cleared on all charges.

Const. Stephen Travale, Shawn Smith, Bhupesh Gulati and Daniel Williams were acquitted on Friday morning of fabricating evidence and obstructing justice.

They had been accused of writing fake provincial offence notice tickets in 2014 while members of the ACTION unit, whose officers patrol the downtown on foot or by bike.

The officers testified in their own defence, arguing they were guilty of sloppy paperwork and note-taking, but not of criminal wrongdoing.

Prosecutors argued that they targeted marginalized people, many who are frequently ticketed for everything from public drinking to riding their bikes on sidewalks.

The investigation started in September 2014, with the discovery of paper tickets in a Hamilton Police Service shredder.

A fifth constable charged in the case will be tried separately.