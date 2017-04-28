OPP appealing for witnesses in March hit-and-run that killed pedestrian, 72

Norfolk County OPP are continuing to investigate after a 72-year-old pedestrian died of her injuries following a hit-and-run in Delhi.

Police and EMS responded to a 911 emergency call around 6:37 a.m. on March 17.

According to police, a motor vehicle was travelling eastbound on King Street when it collided with a pedestrian.

Sally Ann Dollard of Norfolk County suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Technical Collision Investigators and the OPP Forensic Identification Section are assisting with the investigation.

Police initially identified two transport trucks that were in the area at the same time.

“Investigators were successful in locating and identifying the operator and company of the first transport truck that was travelling through the area at the time of the collision,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said.

Officials are looking to speak to the driver of the second transport truck.

According to the Norfolk County Crime Unit, the truck was seen in the area between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

Anyone who can identify the operator or the trucking firm are asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

An anonymous web-tip can be made at www.helpsolvecrime.com.