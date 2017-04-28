Toronto-area massage therapist charged with sex assault

A registered massage therapist in the Toronto area has been charged in several alleged sex assaults.

Police say the incidents took place in multiple massage therapy offices in Peel region between March 2014 and March 2016.

They say the 40-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Fernando Vigon-Campuzano is due in court on May 29.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.