5 Montreal stories you must read this week: April 28

From poisoned cat food to an apple pie surprise and songs of love for sick children, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Steely surprise

“Fortunately, she didn’t break her teeth or anything, or swallow it.”

A Laval family said they were shocked to find a metal bolt baked into a pie they bought at Costco.

READ THE STORY: Laval resident finds two-inch bolt in Costco pie

English, please?

“This is an affront to his constituents and to the English-speaking community of Quebec.”

Quebec public security minister Martin Coiteux has apologized for answering an English question in French during Question Period.

READ THE STORY: Martin Coiteux apologizes for answering English question in French

Quality of education

“I was being asked to pass students who did not pass. I was being asked to turn a blind eye to some plagiarism that was reported.”

There are growing concerns about vocational programs at both the EMSB and the LBPSB.

READ THE STORY: Former teacher worried about quality of education at EMSB, LBPSB

Dangerous treats

“I used to let them out in my backyard, but I don’t feel safe letting them out anymore. I’m really careful.”

Residents are on the alert after poisoned cat food was found in Verdun.

READ THE STORY: Poisoned cat food in Verdun sparks investigation by Montreal SPCA, Animex

Songs of love

“It’s like a double dose of music therapy because we’re actually dispensing a personalized brand of it.”

John Beltzer is on a mission to help empower sick children across North America through the healing power of music.

READ THE STORY: Songs of Love: non-profit helping sick kids cope through personalized songs

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau