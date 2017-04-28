Suspect trolls his own Manitoba RCMP wanted post

RCMP searching for a Manitoba man in connection to a robbery, may have a new lead after the suspect commented on his own wanted post.

On Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP posted a wanted sign on their Facebook page. It said Chris Toews, 25, was wanted for theft and failing to comply with probation from a theft. The theft was from a robbery in December, 2016.

“Toews is known to be in the Minnedosa or Onanole area,” RCMP stated.

That’s when Facebook user Chris Tazer commented, “I’m in Kelowna B.C. now. Look at all these people getting joy about me supposedly being wanted for theft under 5?”

RCMP confirmed the Facebook user who commented is the same suspect wanted for the theft.

The suspect then commented again saying, “I am in Kelowna B.S. working out here and have been for the past few months.”

RCMP said they are aware he commented on the wanted post and are investigating.