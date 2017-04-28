Elderly woman hit by a bus in Prince Albert, Sask.

An elderly woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a bus in Prince Albert, Sask.

The 82-year-old woman was crossing the intersection at 10th Avenue West and 24th Street East at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday when she was struck by the bus that was turning northbound.

She was rushed to Victoria Hospital by paramedics in critical condition. There is no word on her current condition.

No charges have been laid and Prince Albert police continue to investigate.