World champion salsa dancers offer lessons in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — If you have ever wanted to take up salsa dancing, now is your chance.

Local Latin duo, Regan Hirose and Harold Rancano, are giving interactive salsa lessons and live dance performances in Winnipeg Friday evening.

Hirose and Rancano are two-time world championship in bachata cabaret and run RHR Latin Dance, a local Latin dance company

“We are trying to give local artists an opportunity to perform,” Arturo Orellana, co-founder of Culture Card said. Orellana is helping put on the event, which celebrates salsa and Latin culture.

“When I moved to Winnipeg I realized we have these amazing dancers, who are world champions. When I saw that I thought okay we have to create an event,” he said.

Orellana said even if you are a beginner you can take a salsa class.

“You just need to be able to move a little bit, and come and have fun,” he said.

The event kicks off Friday at 9 p.m. at 114 Market Ave. Tickets are $10 and can be bought online.