DDO Hydro line opponents gearing up for possible court battle

Hydro-Quebec plans to build new power lines at the intersection of Saint-Jean and de Salaberry boulevards. Friday, April 28, 2017.

Even though the provincial government has approved Hydro-Quebec’s plan to build a new aerial power line in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, opponents say the fight against the project isn’t over yet.

A group of residents who oppose the plan, called Build It Underground DDO, said they are now speaking with lawyers and exploring how they can fight the project in court.

Hydro-Quebec plans to build 52-metre high pylons along a three-kilometre stretch of de Salaberry Bouleverd, between St-Jean and Sources boulevards. The problem is that it would cut through a residential neighbourhood.

The new pylons are expected to be much taller than the existing ones and carry more than double the electricity.

But some residents in DDO who oppose the project believe the aerial towers would depreciate the value of their homes.

They wanted Hydro to build the power lines underground instead.

However, back in February, Hydro refused, saying the cost to build underground would be significantly higher.

