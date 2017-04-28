COMMENTARY: Does Ontario’s drug coverage program miss the mark?

One of the more interesting parts of yesterday’s Ontario budget was the announcement of a universal drug coverage program for children and youth.

Starting next year, the program will be available to children and adults aged 24 and under, and it’s supposed to cover the cost of all medications covered by Ontario’s Drug Benefit program.

It’s noteworthy that the program is open to all families regardless of income.

This is good news for many Ontario families with children dealing with chronic illnesses, who often need expensive medications, but is extending the coverage to all families, wealthy and poor the best approach?

We know that Ontario is among the top-spending provinces for drugs on a per-capita basis, but restricting this program to children and youth leaves a lot of Ontarians in a precarious circumstance.

Not all Ontarians have prescription insurance plans and the cost of prescription drugs can be prohibitive for many people over the age of 24 as well, many of whom are working in contract situations with no benefit coverage at all.

There was a reference in the budget to encourage the federal government to institute a national drug coverage program but we’ve heard that before, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen anytime soon.

I suppose the government program is a good first step, but it leaves a lot on Ontarians wondering “what about us?”