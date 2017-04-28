Girl, 16, charged with stabbing fellow teen in Halifax home

A 16-year-old female teen has been charged after stabbing another 16-year-old teen in Halifax Thursday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Halifax Regional Police responded to a residence in the 3500 block of Robie Street after the mother of the 16-year-old victim called police to report the incident.

The mother told police another teen girl known to them forced her way into their home and assaulted and stabbed her daughter.

Patrol officers located and arrested the 16-year-old suspect at her residence a short time later. A knife was also recovered.

Police say the injuries to the teen victim appear to be non-life threatening.

The teen suspect is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possessiveness of weapon for dangerous purposes. She will appear in Halifax provincial court Friday morning.