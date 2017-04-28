Rollover on Okanagan Connector shuts down route temporarily

What looks to be a serious crash in the eastbound lanes of the Okanagan Connector near the Elkhart Road exit shut down both directions of travel for about an hour Thursday evening.

Emergency vehicles were dispatched from Merritt and told a 4-month-old baby was in the vehicle that rolled over. That information has not been confirmed by police.

The accident happened around 9:15 p.m. on the route between Peachland and Merritt, information derived from images captured by web cameras on Highway 97C just before and after the incident.

From those web camera images, the crash happened as darkness fell on the mountain highway which still has snow beside the lanes of travel.

Emergency crews re-opened the westbound lanes of travel at 10:20 p.m.

DriveBC.ca is reporting no estimate time for eastbound lanes to re-open, but an update will be posted at 11:30 p.m.