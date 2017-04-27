Damage to water treatment plant prompts warning in southern Alberta

Residents of three communities in southern Alberta are being asked to conserve water after a power surge damaged their treatment plant.

“Due to a power surge, damage has occurred to critical electronic equipment within the Vauxhall Water Treatment Plant stopping the production of drinking water which limits the availability of water,” an Alberta emergency alert Thursday at 7:30 p.m. explained.

The incident means there’s a shortage of drinking water in the Town of Vauxhall, Hamlet of Hays and the Hamlet of Enchant.

Water is safe to consume but residents are being asked to limit use “for emergencies only.”

People are asked to check the Municipal District of Taber’s website for updates.

Taber is about 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge.