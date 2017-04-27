Meet Ratty McRatface: Alberta town’s resident rodent

The internet was asked to name a taxidermied Norway rat in an eastern Alberta town and of course, they chose Ratty McRatface.

Earlier this year, residents in the Town of Bonnyville were asked to submit their ideas for the town’s “name the rat” contest. As part of ongoing education about Alberta’s rat-free status, Bonnyville acquired the taxidermied Norway rat to put on display in its town office.

People were asked to submit their ideas on Facebook. The list was narrowed down to 10 names, which members of the public voted on. With 222 votes, Ratty McRatface came out victorious.

Because nine people submitted the name Ratty McRatface, a random draw was done to select the winner of the contest. Candice McCluskey will receive a $100 Boston Pizza gift card and assorted M.D. of Bonnyville swag.

Ratty McRatface, which is bigger than a gopher but smaller than a muskrat, came from Saskatchewan. Complete with little claws, a thick, long tail and grey whiskers, the creature was recently added to the Municipal District of Bonnyville’s pest control education toolbox.

If the name Ratty McRatface sounds familiar to you, it might have been inspired by Boaty McBoatface, a name submitted in a similar contest in Britain where people were asked to name a state-of-the-art research vessel.

Some of the other clever suggestions for the contest were Rat von D, Ratso, Master Splinter and Bonny N. Clawed.