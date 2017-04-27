Windows smashed in numerous break-ins and costly thefts at Kelowna businesses

Kelowna RCMP have released a grainy, surveillance photo of a person-of-interest in a string of break-and-enters to businesses that appear to be related.

Police say in thefts between March 27 and April 26, windows were smashed to gain access to three premises.

Clothing worth thousands of dollars was stolen as well as cash and computers.

West Coast Authentic Sports Memoribilia was broken into twice.

Although there are bars on the windows, it appears the thief used a tool to reach in and take sports jerseys.

Arctic Spas Factory Superstore was broken into three times in about three weeks with the thief using rocks to smash windows.

An employee’s wedding band was one of the items taken.

Police are hoping the suspect photo will generate tips from the public.