Dreams for Kids Day a fundraising success in the Okanagan

It’s being called a “tremendous success” even though Wednesday’s fund-raising effort fell short of its financial goal.

The third annual Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day raised $42,354.26. The goal was $50,000.

All proceeds from Wednesday’s sales at five Papa John’s locations, including three in the Okanagan, are being donated to The Sunshine Foundation of Canada.

“It’s been really rewarding to see Dreams for Kids Day grow each year and to know more kids living with severe physical disabilities will have life-changing experiences because of this day,” said Geoff Linquist who owns two of the restaurant franchises.

Staff also donated their day’s wages to the charity which organizes one-day Disneyland trips for children with disabilities or life-threatening illnesses.

“The tremendous success of Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day is truly a testament to the commitment of store owners and staff to make a positive and lasting difference in the communities where they operate.” said Nancy Sutherland, CEO of The Sunshine Foundation of Canada.

Since 2015, the Papa John’s event has raised more than $130,000.