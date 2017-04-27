Woman shot in face with pellet guns: Regina police

Police are looking for two suspects after a 25-year-old woman was shot in the face with pellet guns in downtown Regina on Tuesday.

At around 8:45 p.m., police were called to the 2200 block of Broad Street for a robbery.

According to police, the woman was approached by two young men, who pointed what looked like handguns and demanded she give them her belongings. The woman hesitated and both men shot her in the face two or three times.

The men fled when the victim went to a nearby business to call 911.

Based on the woman’s injuries and other evidence, police believe the weapons were pellet guns. The women was taken to hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

The first suspect is described as 17 to 19-years-old, 5’8” to 5’11,” weighing about 140 to 160 pounds, with black hair and a dark eye colour. He was clean shaven, no glasses or visible scars, wearing a black hat with a bomber-style jacket with a “Raiders’ logo and letter, dark blue or black jeans and white and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as 16 to 17-years-old, 5’3” to 5’5,” weighing about 130 to 140 pounds with short brown/black hair and a dark eye colour. He had no facial hair, no glasses or visible scars, wearing a black hat, plain black hoodie and dark blue or black jeans.

Police said the pellet guns looked like large, black automatic hand guns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.