High-risk offender, Jared Harris, living in New Westminster transition home

Police are warning the public that an offender with an extensive criminal record and a high risk to re-offend is living in a New Westminster transition house.

Jared Edward Harris has several severe offences, and police say he is notorious for breaching his court-ordered conditions.

In March 2013, Harris was convicted of unlawfully being in a house and offering an invitation to sexual touching against two young children, after walking into an opened garage in Delta.

Harris’s other criminal convictions include breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, forcible entry, indecent act, invitation to sexual touching, and multiple breaches of court orders. He got a 30-month sentence in federal custody for these offences.

He was moved to the transition house in New Westminster after getting a Peace Bond for causing a person under 14 years of age to fear being sexually assaulted. Due to the severity of Harris’s offences, the New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) is concerned about his high-risk to re-offend.

“We’re concerned that Mr. Harris is a high risk to re-offend. Because of the severity of his offences and history of breaching his conditions, we want the public to be well aware of our concern and to be reassured that we are doing everything we can to ensure public safety,” NWPD Officer Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement.

“Our Major Crime Unit is working closely with Mr. Harris’ probation officer to actively and closely monitor him. All of our police officers, and law enforcement in surrounding agencies have been made aware of Mr. Harris’ risk and current court-ordered conditions.”

Since the NWPD believes Harris is a high risk to re-offend, they want the public to be aware of his court ordered conditions, which include:

He must reside as directed in a place selected by his probation officer. He must submit to having his picture taken by any peace officer throughout the term of his supervision. Harris shall not possess, own, or carry any weapon. Harris shall not consume or possess alcohol or any controlled substance listed in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Harris shall not enter any liquor store, beer and/or wine stores, or business whose primary purpose is the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. Harris shall have no contact, direct or indirect, with anyone under the age of 16 years, save and except as necessary for a commercial transaction in a place of business. Harris must not attend a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school ground, or playground.

If anyone sees Harris in violation of any of the above court-ordered conditions, they are asked to call the NWPD or 911 immediately.