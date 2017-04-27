John Oakley Show – Thursday April 27, 2017

It is provincial budget day and the Oakley Show details all of the finance minister’s announcements. Panels, experts and opposition leaders weigh in.

AM640’s Tasha Kheiriddin and Global News Alan Carter go through the details with Oakley

Provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath says the Liberal pharmacare plan does not go far enough

Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown on the provincial budget

Discussions surrounding some of the big ticket items announced in today’s provincial budget announement. Around the table are: Olivia Chow, former NDP MP and city councillor; Vince Gasparro former advisor to PM Paul Martin; and Mark Garner, Executive Director of Yonge Street BIA.