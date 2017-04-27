Blogs
John Oakley Show – Thursday April 27, 2017

It is provincial budget day and the Oakley Show details all of the finance minister’s announcements.  Panels, experts and opposition leaders weigh in.

 

AM640’s Tasha Kheiriddin and Global News Alan Carter go through the details with Oakley

READ MORE: Ontario Budget 2017: Debt rises to $312B as province balances budget

 

 

Provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath says the Liberal pharmacare plan does not go far enough

READ MORE: Andrea Horwath promises provincial pharmacare if elected in 2018

 

 

Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown on the provincial budget

READ MORE: Ontario Budget 2017: 5 things to know about the Wynne Liberals’ budget

 

 

Topics worthy of discussion

Discussions surrounding some of the big ticket items announced in today’s provincial budget announement. Around the table are: Olivia Chow, former NDP MP and city councillor; Vince Gasparro former advisor to PM Paul Martin; and Mark Garner, Executive Director of Yonge Street BIA.

