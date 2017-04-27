Edmonton police officer cleared in fatal crash: ASIRT

Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared an Edmonton police officer who suspended his search for a car less than a minute before it was involved in a fatal crash.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says the officer lost sight of the dark Monte Carlo he had started following for speeding after it accelerated toward his cruiser and he had to take evasive action.

ASIRT says the officer received permission from his supervisor to end the search for the other driver and was never close enough to be considered to be engaged in a police pursuit of the Monte Carlo.

READ MORE: Alberta’s police watchdog investigates fatal collision in northeast Edmonton

The car was involved in a three-vehicle crash a short time later that left the driver and front-seat passenger with serious injuries and claimed the lives of two back seat passengers — but caused no serious injuries to those in the other two vehicles.

The crash happened on March 13, 2016 at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of 50 Street and Manning Drive.